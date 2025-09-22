Nissan Unveils Hands-Free Driving Tech for Urban Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. has shown to the media a prototype car equipped with its next-generation "ProPilot" driver assistance system capable of hands-free autonomous driving in urban areas.

The demonstration was held ahead of the planned fiscal 2027 release of vehicles with the advanced ProPilot system featuring Level 2 autonomous driving technology, which requires drivers to constantly monitor the road and take over manual control depending on the situation, even in urban areas.

The current ProPilot system is limited to highway driving.

Facing persistently sluggish sales, Nissan aims to build momentum for its turnaround by promoting vehicles with advanced driver assistance technology.

The prototype car was developed based on the Japanese automaker's Ariya electric vehicle, with high-precision sensors mounted on the front roof, along with 11 cameras and five other sensors used to recognize the surroundings.

