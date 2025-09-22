Japan Urges Iran to Resume Cooperation with IAEA

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan urges Iran to resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency immediately, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.

"We attach great importance to the IAEA's efforts to verify Iranian nuclear activities," the top Japanese government spokesman told a press conference, after Iran's recent decision to suspend cooperation with the U.N. nuclear energy watchdog.

Japan is concerned about the situation, he added.

