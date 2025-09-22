Japan Mulls Comprehensive Approach for Palestinian State

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will take a comprehensive approach in considering the timing of recognizing a Palestinian state, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.

"As Japan supports a two-state solution (for Palestine and Israel), it is a matter of when, not whether, to recognize (Palestinian statehood)," Hayashi told a press conference, after four countries including Britain recognized Palestine as a state on Sunday.

"We will comprehensively examine the matter, while closely monitoring changes in the situation," he added.

Hayashi also underlined that "what's most important is the sustainable existence of Palestine and its coexistence with Israel."

