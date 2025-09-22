LDP Leadership Race Kicks Off with 5 Candidates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The campaign period for the Oct. 4 leadership election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party kicked off Monday, with five contenders filing their candidacies.

The five, in order of candidacy filing, are former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 64, and agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 44. All five ran in last year's party presidential election.

Recent media polls suggest that Koizumi and Takaichi are leading the leadership race.

At the LDP's headquarters on the day, the candidates discussed economic measures to combat inflation and the party's reconstruction after its bruising defeat in the July House of Councillors election.

Key issues in the LDP election also include how to work with opposition parties after the LDP-Komeito coalition lost its majorities in both chambers of the Diet.

