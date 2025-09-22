Japan City Passes Ordinance Capping Screen Time to 2 Hours

Newsfrom Japan

Toyoake, Aichi Pref., Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The municipal assembly of Toyoake in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday passed an ordinance limiting daily leisure-related screen time for all residents to two hours.

The ordinance, aimed at preventing excessive use of smartphones, personal computers and tablet devices, was approved by a majority vote at a plenary session of the assembly. It will take effect Oct. 1.

Toyoake became the first municipality in Japan to introduce an ordinance asking all residents to limit their use of smartphones.

The Toyoake local law serves as guidance and does not apply to the use of such devices for study, work or household chores. There are no penalties for violators.

"We're not rejecting smartphones," Toyoake Mayor Masafumi Kouki told reporters. He said the ordinance is only part of the city's measures on resident health and the aim was for residents to see whether they are losing sleep by using smartphones too much.

