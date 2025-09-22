Japan to Give Saudi Expo Management Know-How

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan agreed Monday to share management know-how from the ongoing World Exposition in Osaka with Saudi Arabia, the 2030 Expo host.

After meeting with relevant cabinet ministers from the Middle Eastern country in Tokyo, Japan's industry minister Yoji Muto told reporters that the Japanese government will provide training to the management staff for the event to be held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

"We will share knowledge and experiences we gained from preparations for the (Osaka) Expo and its actual management," Muto said.

The Japanese side will teach, among others, how to cope with venue congestion during the six-month period from October 2030 for the Riyadh Expo, which is expected to attract more than 40 million visitors, people familiar with the matter said.

