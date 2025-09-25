Japan Rice Prices Turn Higher despite Arrival of New Crop

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retail prices of rice have turned upward again although new rice harvested this year started hitting the shelves.

The average rice price at supermarkets across Japan stood at 4,275 yen per 5 kilograms, up for three consecutive weeks, according to data released by the agriculture ministry last week.

Retailers are worried that their profits will decrease as shoppers shun rice due to the high prices. In addition, many budget-minded consumers choose the 2024 rice, which is priced lower and therefore leaves slimmer profit margins.

Mizuhide Amema, who runs a rice milling shop in Tokyo's Adachi Ward, explained that procurement prices for rice produced in 2025 rose by up to some 70 pct from the previous year depending on the brand.

"We can't add the increase to our sales prices, so our profit gets squeezed," Amema said.

