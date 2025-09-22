Kubota Unveils Unmanned Fuel-Cell Farm Tractor

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Kubota Corp. unveiled a concept model of its unmanned agriculture tractor powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, at the World Exposition in Osaka, a city in western Japan, on Monday.

It was the first time for a hydrogen-powered farm machine with a self-driving function to be unveiled. The machine will be on display until Thursday.

Consuming oxygen from the air and hydrogen as fuel and emitting only water, the machine is aimed at contributing to decarbonization and boosting labor efficiency, which are global challenges in agriculture.

With 100 horsepower, the model is 4.4 meters long, 2.2 meters wide and 2.3 meters high.

Able to move not only inside of a field but between fields, it can run for half a day on a single charge. It has no driver's seat but can be controlled remotely from anywhere within network range.

