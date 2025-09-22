BOJ Tankan Likely to Show Slightly Stronger Biz Sentiment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan's "tankan" quarterly survey for September, due out on Oct. 1, is expected to show slightly stronger business sentiment among major Japanese manufacturers, after the United States lowered its tariffs on Japanese cars and auto parts earlier this month.

The headline diffusion index for current business conditions among large manufacturers is projected at plus 14 for the September report, up 1 point from the previous June survey, according to estimates by 13 private think tanks.

The DI is calculated by subtracting the percentage of companies reporting bad business conditions from that of those seeing the opposite. The tankan survey is one of key economic indicators that the central bank assesses in determining monetary policy.

Even after the reduction in the auto levies on Japan, U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs "continue to weigh on business sentiment," an official at Mizuho Securities Co. said.

The DI for major manufacturers' business conditions outlook over the next three months is estimated at plus 13, down 1 point.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]