Takaichi Vows to Seek Coalition Expansion Soon

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday that, if she wins the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's upcoming leadership election, she would seek to expand the ruling coalition before the parliamentary vote to select the next prime minister.

"I'll make my utmost effort" to realize an expanded ruling bloc, Takaichi said at a joint press conference with her four fellow candidates in the party election, indicating her readiness to promptly hold talks with opposition parties. "Without a stable political situation, we can't address tough challenges," she added.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi also expressed their willingness to expand the ruling bloc.

"I'll aim to expand the coalition with parties that share our basic policies," Motegi reiterated. Hayashi said that expanding the coalition is "the right direction in terms of building a stable administration."

Meanwhile, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi stressed that forming a coalition "should be a means, not an end."

