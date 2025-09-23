Ishiba Leaves to Attend U.N. Session, Meet with Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba departed from Tokyo's Haneda Airport on a government plane on Tuesday to attend the ongoing U.N. General Assembly session in New York.

Ishiba is scheduled to deliver a speech at the General Debate of the session on Wednesday morning (Tuesday evening local time), calling for U.N. reform.

During his trip, Ishiba is also seeking to hold a brief meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Over the past year, I've considerably developed a cooperative relationship with President Trump," Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister's office before departing. "I'd like to give the president a resignation greeting, and will pass on our cooperation to my successor."

Ishiba will be the first Japanese prime minister to join the General Debate in two years. Last year, his predecessor, Fumio Kishida, skipped it ahead of stepping down.

