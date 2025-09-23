Ishiba Prefers Successor Who Would Continue His Policies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday that he would like someone who would continue his basic policies to succeed him.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office, Ishiba declined to specify his preferred candidate among the five running in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's upcoming leadership election.

"It would be great if someone who worked together and contributed to my administration over the past year or someone who would continue our basic policies is elected," Ishiba said.

He seemed to have in mind Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi or agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]