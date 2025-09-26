INTERVIEW: LDP Candidate Hayashi Sees Need for Backup of Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--There is a strong need for creating a backup capital in Japan that can take over Tokyo's functions in an emergency, Yoshimasa Hayashi, a candidate in the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election, said in a recent interview.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi is running against four other candidates in the ruling party's Oct. 4 race to pick the successor to outgoing President Shigeru Ishiba, the prime minister.

"There have long been discussions about the importance of having another place that can function as the capital and relocating parliament in the event of a big earthquake occurring directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area," Hayashi said. "The need to secure redundancy is significant."

The idea has been championed by opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), which is seeking to turn its western Japan stronghold of Osaka into a backup capital.

Asked whether the LDP-Komeito pair, a minority force in both chambers of parliament, would expand the ruling bloc if he were elected leader, Hayashi said he would first have to hold meetings with possible coalition partners.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]