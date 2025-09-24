"Purikura" Photo Sticker Machines Evolving 30 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Photo sticker machines known by the generic term "purikura" have marked 30 years since the first of its kind, "Print Club," debuted in 1995 and continue evolving to offer features including eye-enlarging filters, handwritten messages and even cosplay options.

Purikura machines remain popular primarily among high school girls as they can print photos as stickers on the spot and allow users to share them with friends.

The GiGO Ikebukuro No. 2 arcade in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district has 16 purikura machines, along with rental clothes, dressing tables and video shooting corners.

A 17-year-old high school student who visited the facility with her friend rented a Chinese dress for purikura photos, saying, "I want to keep them as a memory."

Another high school girl, also 17, took purikura pictures in a nurse-like costume she rented. "I get excited before putting the costume on, and after the photo shooting I can bask in the afterglow," she said, looking satisfied.

