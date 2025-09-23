2 LDP Leader Candidates Oppose Accepting More Foreign Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Two of the five candidates running in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race on Tuesday clarified their opposition to Japan accepting more foreign workers.

"It's important to establish a system that allows our country not to rely on foreigners as much as possible," former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi said in a debate hosted by the party's youth and women's affairs divisions.

Former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi emphasized the need for "strict measures against foreigners ignoring rules."

Among the other three, former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi proposed establishing an organization to oversee government policies related to foreign citizens. Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi said he would tackle the improper use of medical insurance programs and child benefits.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that it is important to accept as many foreign workers as necessary.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]