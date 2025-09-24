Japan PM Ishiba Urges Talks on U.N. Security Council Reform

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday stressed the need to accelerate talks on reforming the U.N. Security Council, in a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Ishiba, who is visiting New York, said there was an “urgent necessity” to reform the powerful U.N. panel. Guterres expressed hopes for Tokyo’s efforts on the matter, and the two sides confirmed their cooperation.

They also agreed to work together over nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation, as well as over North Korea’s nuclear and missile development and its abductions of Japanese nationals.

Ishiba also met Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The two agreed to collaborate closely for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue.

