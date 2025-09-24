Japan Urges Iran to Resolve Nuclear Issue through Dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Tuesday conveyed to his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Tokyo's strong hope that the issue of Iran's nuclear development will be resolved through dialogue.

In their meeting in New York, the two ministers also exchanged views on the tense situation in the Middle East and confirmed close bilateral cooperation.

Iwaya urged Iran to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency and resume talks on its nuclear program with the United States as soon as possible. Araghchi, for his part, outlined Tehran's position.

During his stay in New York to attend the ongoing U.N. General Assembly session, Iwaya also met with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi. They discussed Iran's nuclear program and North Korea's nuclear weapons development, as well as discharges of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which suffered a triple meltdown in 2011.

