SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle to Build 5 AI Data Centers in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--U.S. tech giants OpenAI and Oracle Corp., along with Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp., on Tuesday announced plans to establish five new artificial intelligence data centers in Texas and other locations in the United States.

The initiative is part of the Stargate project announced in January to invest up to 500 billion dollars over four years in AI infrastructure in the United States.

A statement released Tuesday said OpenAI and SoftBank will build one center each in Lordstown, Ohio, and Milam County, Texas, through their partnership, while OpenAI and Oracle will jointly construct three centers, including one in Shackelford County, Texas.

Including sites already under construction, total investment is expected to reach 400 billion dollars over the next three years, achieving the original investment target ahead of schedule.

“We are paving the way for a new era in which AI advances humanity,” SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]