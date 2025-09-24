Japan's Ishiba to Release Message on WWII after LDP Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is preparing to release his view on World War II after the Oct. 4 leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, government officials said Wednesday.

In order to prevent any impact on the party race, Ishiba, the outgoing LDP president, is seen issuing a statement on the matter before his resignation expected for October.

Ishiba believes it is necessary to examine the background leading to the war and the domestic political situation at the time to avoid repeating any such tragedy. He has therefore expressed his eagerness to issue a statement marking the 80 years since the end of the war that includes such content.

Meanwhile, some conservatives within the LDP have criticized Ishiba's intention, saying that a new statement on the war might rekindle disputes on history issues with other countries.

They uphold the 2015 war statement by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which said, "We must not let our children, grandchildren, and even further generations to come, who have nothing to do with that war, be predestined to apologize."

