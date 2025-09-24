Ishiba, Trump Welcome Rosier Ties after Tariff Deal

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday welcomed improvements in bilateral relations following a tariff agreement between the two countries.

Chatting at a reception hosted by the president and First Lady Melania Trump, the two leaders said that steady and positive progress that benefits the national interests of both Japan and the United States is being made.

Ishiba, who is set to resign soon, told Trump that the Japan-U.S. alliance will remain important for realizing world peace and prosperity.

The prime minister also had brief exchanges with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, among others.

