G-7 Ministers Denounce Russian Airspace Violations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies denounced Russia’s airspace violations in Estonia, Poland and Rumania.

The most recent airspace intrusions by Russian warplanes are “unacceptable and risk undermining international security,” the ministers from Japan, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States said in a joint statement issued after their meeting held in New York on Tuesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Then they underscored the ongoing G-7 commitment to “work together to achieve a durable peace and a strong, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine, by continuing to coordinate with the United States to provide Ukraine with robust and credible security guarantees.”

The ministers also “stressed the urgency of alleviating the immense suffering of citizens of Gaza through a flood of humanitarian aid and securing the release of all hostages” and renewed their “call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas,” according to the statement.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]