Ishiba Highlights Japan's Postwar Quest for Peace at U.N.

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan has done all it can to achieve lasting peace in the world since the end of World War II 80 years ago, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday.

Referring to the situation in the Middle East in his general debate speech at a U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York, Ishiba warned that Japan would take new measures if Israel shuts the door on a two-state solution with Palestine, calling for the exercise of self-restraint.

The prime minister emphasized the need to confront history, apparently reflecting his intention to issue a statement on the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, possibly including a review of Japan's actions leading up to it.

He said that Japan has been committed to realizing lasting peace in the world, supported by the spirit of tolerance shown by Asian countries after the war, and that Japan wants to continue being a nation needed by the world.

Ishiba said he condemns in the strongest possible terms Israeli military's recent ground offensive into Gaza City.

