Ishiba Hints at Early Japanese Recognition of Palestine

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of his country recognizing Palestinian statehood at an early date if Israel continues to shut the door on a two-state solution with Palestine.

If Israel maintains its hard-line stance, Japan would take new measures, Ishiba said in his general debate speech at a U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York.

With this year marking the 80th anniversary of its founding, the United Nations has a responsibility for reaching a conclusion as soon as possible on U.N. Security Council reform, he said.

Although Japan has stopped short of recognizing the state of Palestine to coincide with the U.N. General Assembly meeting, the prime minister said that it is a matter of when, not whether, to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Ishiba said he condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli military's recent ground offensive in Gaza City, calling for an immediate halt.

