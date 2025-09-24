LDP Leader Candidates Debate Economic Policies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--The five candidates for the Oct. 4 leadership election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party discussed economic policies in a debate hosted by the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Wednesday.

They indicated a willingness to cooperate with opposition parties to implement economic measures including those aimed at reducing the impact of higher prices.

Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 64, said that she supports a proposal from the opposition Democratic Party for the People to raise the minimum taxable income level. Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, said that he plans to discuss the matter with the DPFP.

Referring to a campaign pledge by the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, to give a cash benefit of 20,000 yen per person, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, said that he will modify and implement the measure.

Hayashi plans to discuss the matter as part of talks among the LDP, Komeito and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on proposed tax relief with cash benefits.

