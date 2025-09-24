Ishiba Promotes Japanese Food at New York Event

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba promoted the attraction of Japanese agricultural products and food at an event in New York on Tuesday.

The country will promote food exports so that people around the world can enjoy Japanese food and become happy, Ishiba said.

The event comes as Japanese food is popular in the United States alongside a growing interest in health.

Japanese dishes were served to about 130 attendees at the event. Featured Japanese ingredients included scallops from Hokkaido, "wagyu" luxury beef from Kagoshima Prefecture and sake from Niigata and Tottori prefectures.

Japan's exports of agricultural products and food to the United States have been bullish despite U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, climbing 21 pct in the first seven months of this year from a year earlier to 161.5 billion yen, led by green tea, beef and yellowtails, making the United States the top export destination, according to the Japanese agriculture ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]