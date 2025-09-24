Renowned Japanese Economist Takatoshi Ito Dies at 74

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Internationally renowned Japanese economist Takatoshi Ito, a professor at Columbia University, died on Saturday at the age of 74, his office said Tuesday.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed. Ito, a leading researcher on macroeconomics and international finance, had been undergoing treatment for an illness.

After graduating from Hitotsubashi University's Faculty of Economics, he obtained a master's degree in economics at a graduate school of the Japanese national university. He then earned a doctoral degree in economics at Harvard University. He served as senior adviser in the International Monetary Fund's Research Department and Japanese deputy vice minister of finance for international affairs.

He then took up teaching at the University of Tokyo before becoming a professor at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs in 2015.

An early advocate of central banks adopting inflation targets, Ito took a critical stance toward the Bank of Japan's erstwhile reluctance to adopt such a price goal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]