Japan to Support Palestine Financially

New York, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday that his country will participate in new efforts to tackle the financial crisis of Palestine.

"As Palestine is set to be invited as a responsible member of the international community (in the future), it is necessary to build a responsible governance system there," Ishiba said at a news conference in New York.

"We will participate in the new effort with France, Norway, Saudi Arabia and other like-minded countries to ensure the governance of Palestine," he said.

Referring to the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election to choose his successor, Ishiba signaled his hopes again that agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi or Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi will win the race.

"I personally hope that those who develop my policies and those with whom I have worked hard over the past year will receive a lot of support," Ishiba said.

