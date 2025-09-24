Japan Court Rules Sex Change Appearance Requirement Unconstitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court on Friday ruled a provision under a law on gender dysphoria requiring a change in the appearance of people’s genital organs to that of the preferred sex to change their legal gender as unconstitutional and invalid.

Sapporo Family Court handed down the decision for two cases in which two individuals from Sapporo, Hokkaido, had separately asked that the gender recorded in their family registry be changed by making the requirement unconstitutional and invalid.

Both individuals have not undergone gender reassignment surgery, nor received hormone therapy out of concerns about side effects.

Friday’s court move is the first judicial decision finding the requirement unconstitutional.

The court said that the requirement “imposes excessive restrictions.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]