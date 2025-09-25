Resona Bank, Alsok to Partner for Digitalizing Local Govt Work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Resona Bank and security company Alsok Co. have agreed to work together on digitalizing local governments' tax and public services fee collection work.

The two signed a cooperation agreement Wednesday with the aim of helping local governments enhance work efficiency and cut costs.

Resona Bank and Alsok in May introduced an automated tax and fee collection system in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan. They hope to expand the service to other municipalities for which Resona Bank serves as the designated financial institution.

Local governments are struggling with the burden of providing in-person services and managing payment documents.

The use of technologies, such as a payment machine that can be operated without staff, is expected to reduce waiting times and improve convenience for users.

