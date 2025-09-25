Japan, ASEAN to Cooperate in Bolstering Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Economy ministers from Japan and Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries have agreed to work together to enhance supply chains for products and parts.

In a joint statement adopted at their meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, the ministers stressed "the importance of enhancing supply chain resilience," at a time when global trade tensions stemming from the high tariff policy of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump have caused uncertainty.

From Japan, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto joined the gathering. This was the first Japan-ASEAN economy ministers' meeting since May, when participants held an online session.

"ASEAN ministers showed high expectations for Japan amid the harsh (trade) environment surrounding the region," Muto told a news conference after Wednesday's meeting.

Japan and ASEAN are slated to set up a task force to select areas where they will cooperate.

