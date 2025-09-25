Nippon Life to Resume Commercials on Fuji TV

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Life Insurance Co. plans to resume running commercials on Fuji Television Network Inc. after a halt since January due to a sexual assault scandal involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai.

"We believe there has been some progress in recurrence prevention measures, and we've determined there is no need to continue the suspension," the company said.

Among major life insurers, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. began airing commercials on Fuji TV again this month, and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. has decided to recommence ads on the broadcaster as well.

Meanwhile, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. has yet to decide whether to resume commercials.

Toyota Motor Corp. and NTT Docomo Inc. began placing ads again in July.

