Japan to Provide 861 M. Yen in Grant Aid to Palestine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide 861 million yen in grant aid to Palestine for health and hygiene initiatives, it has been learned.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the aid will be used to provide health and medical services for residents and repair medical facilities in the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank, in cooperation with the World Health Organization.

Although the Japanese government is not recognizing a Palestinian state for now, it plans to continue and strengthen its support based on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]