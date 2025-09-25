Japan, U.S. Arranging Trump's Trip to Japan in Late Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments are arranging a trip by U.S. President Donald Trump to Japan in late October, Japanese government sources said Thursday.

With Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba slated to leave office next month, Trump would likely meet with his successor during the trip. Ishiba asked Trump to visit Japan at an early date, when he traveled to the United States in February.

Trump plans to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be held in Gyeongju, South Korea, from Oct. 31. His possible visit to Japan, the first since the president began his second term, is expected to precede his summit attendance.

At a press conference on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi declined to offer details about Trump's possible visit, while saying, "The importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance as a cornerstone of Japan's diplomatic and security policies will not change."

During his first term, Trump visited Japan and met with then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in November 2017 and May and June 2019.

