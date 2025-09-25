Tokyo Game Show 2025 Opens with Record 1,140 Exhibitors

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Game Show 2025 kicked off at the Makuhari Messe convention center in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo, on Thursday, featuring a record-high number of some 1,140 exhibitors, including overseas companies.

The annual event showcases the latest game machines and new software titles, with areas for visitors to try games hands-on expanded this year.

The first two days of the event will be open to industry members, while the general public can attend during the final two days through Sunday.

Japanese game company Sega Corp. presents its new racing game "Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds," which was released on Thursday.

At Square Enix Co.'s booth, visitors can try out five game titles, including a remake of "Dragon Quest I & II," scheduled for release next month.

