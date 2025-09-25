Honda Pulls Plug on Luxury EV

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. said Wednesday that it has ended production of the Acura ZDX luxury electric vehicle, developed jointly with U.S. auto giant General Motors Co.

The ZDX had been manufactured at a GM plant in the United States and sold in the North American market. Honda ceased development and production of the ZDX for the 2026 model and beyond.

The Japanese automaker said the decision reflected a slowdown in EV demand and other market changes.

EV sales have been growing at a slower pace in the United States recently, accounting for less than 10 pct of the new car market. A measure to help consumers buy EVs, introduced under former President Joe Biden's administration, is set to expire at the end of this month, likely dealing a further blow to the EV market.

The Prologue electric SUV is set to be the only EV under joint development by Honda and GM following the latest move.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]