Japan's Prince Hisahito Inspects Osaka Expo's Grand Ring

Osaka, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prince Hisahito inspected the Grand Ring, a huge wooden structure that is a symbol of the ongoing World Exposition in Osaka, on Thursday, the second day of his two-day visit to the western Japan city.

The 19-year-old son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko looked around the Grand Ring's architectural structure from underneath. He then made his way to the top of the structure, where he looked down at the entire venue.

Upon hearing that the entire Expo venue sprawls across about 155 hectares, the young prince remarked, "That's larger than the premises of the Imperial Palace (in Tokyo)."

He then toured the Kansai Pavilion, set up by nine prefectures in and around the Kansai western Japan region, looking around exhibits on the histories and cultures of the prefectures.

Later on Thursday, the prince was joined by his father, who is the honorary president of the Osaka Expo, and they visited the Commons-D Pavilion for countries such as Bhutan. Prince Hisahito traveled to the South Asian country with his parents in August 2019.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]