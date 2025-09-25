Ex-Fuji TV Staffer Found Guilty of Habitual Gambling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced Yoshitaka Suzuki, a 44-year-old former Fuji Television Network Inc. employee to one year in prison, suspended for three years, for habitual gambling.

Suzuki was found to have repeatedly engaged in illegal gambling by accessing a foreign online casino site via smartphone between around September last year and May this year, according to the ruling.

Judge Naokuni Yano said that Suzuki had a strong gambling habit and deserves a strong degree of condemnation, citing his large bets and his continued gambling even after receiving a warning by the company.

