10-Year Sentence Upheld for 2023 Attack on Then PM Kishida

Osaka, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Osaka High Court on Thursday upheld a 10-year prison sentence for a man who threw an explosive at then Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a campaign event in 2023.

The defense for Ryuji Kimura, 26, immediately appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

Presiding judge Kyoji Ishikawa rejected the defense's claim that Kimura had no intention to kill, saying that he was aware of the explosive's lethal capabilities because he had made it himself.

The high court backed Wakayama District Court's ruling that recognized Kimura's willful negligence.

According to the ruling, Kimura threw an explosive at Kishida at a fishing port in the western city of Wakayama on April 15, 2023, injuring two people. Kishida was visiting to campaign for a candidate in a House of Representatives by-election.

