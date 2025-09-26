LDP's Shimomura Asked for Kickback Restart: Ex-Accountant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Hakubun Shimomura, former policy chief of the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party, asked to resume the practice of kicking back part of fundraising party revenues to faction members, a former chief accountant of a now-defunct LDP faction has said.

Junichiro Matsumoto, who has already been found guilty over the high-profile political funds scandal involving the LDP faction previously led by the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, made the testimony during Thursday's hearing at Tokyo District Court in the trial of former House of Councillors lawmaker Yasutada Ono and a secretary.

The faction decided in April 2022 to stop the kickback system.

The practice, however, was revived in August the same year, following a meeting of senior faction members held after Abe's death.

Matsumoto previously testified at his own trial and at a hearing of the House of Representatives Budget Committee that "a senior (faction) official" had asked for the practice to be resumed, but did not disclose the official's name.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]