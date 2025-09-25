Fujifilm Builds 3.2-B.-Dollar Biopharmaceutical Plant in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Fujifilm Corp. said Thursday that it has completed construction of a 3.2-billion-dollar biopharmaceutical plant in North Carolina.

The Japanese company said that the plant is one of the largest contract development and manufacturing facilities for biopharmaceuticals in North America and that it will begin full-scale operations by the end of the year.

The new plant is expected to benefit from recent moves by pharmaceutical companies and others in the United States to expand domestic procurement and production in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose high tariffs on pharmaceutical products.

The new plant, run by Fujifilm Biotechnologies, will have eight 20,000-liter mammalian cell culture bioreactors operational by the end of the year. Another eight units will be introduced in 2028.

The company has already secured manufacturing contracts worth billions of dollars with Johnson & Johnson and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]