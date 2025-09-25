JICA Withdraws "Hometown" Initiative with African Countries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japan International Cooperation Agency on Thursday announced the withdrawal of its "hometown" initiative, which aimed to promote people-to-people exchanges between African countries and their partner Japanese cities.

The decision came after the Japanese cities were flooded with protests over false information on social media claiming that the initiative would lead to an increase in immigration.

At a press conference on the day, JICA President Akihiko Tanaka admitted that the term "hometown," as well as the initiative's concept, caused "misunderstanding and confusion."

JICA decided to withdraw the initiative because "the environment for our intended beneficial exchanges was being undermined," Tanaka explained. "It's not that we've yielded to wrong views," he emphasized.

"We'll consult with related local governments to create a situation where beneficial and enjoyable international exchanges can be held," the JICA head said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]