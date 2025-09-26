Koizumi Leads in Support from LDP Lawmakers: Jiji Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi is leading in support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's lawmakers in the party leadership race, a Jiji Press survey has suggested.

Koizumi has secured votes from more than 20 pct of the 295 LDP lawmakers, followed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, with nearly 20 pct, and former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, with over 10 pct.

The other two candidates, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi and former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, are backed by about 10 pct each. About a quarter of all LDP lawmakers have not decided which candidate to support, leaving the race still fluid.

In the Oct. 4 party election, a total of 590 votes are up for grabs, with each LDP lawmaker holding one vote and the remaining 295 votes coming from rank-and-file party members and supporters. If no candidate wins a majority in the first round of voting, the two candidates with the most votes will compete in a runoff.

Koizumi enjoys broad-based support, including from lawmakers who belonged to the now-defunct faction formerly led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and members of the only remaining intraparty faction, headed by former Prime Minister Taro Aso.

