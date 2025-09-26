Apple Ginza Reopens at Its Original Location after 3 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. on Friday reopened its Apple Ginza store at its original location in the posh Ginza district of Tokyo's Chuo Ward after three years.

The store initially opened in November 2003 as Apple's first retail outlet outside of the United States.

Apple Ginza had been relocated to a nearby building since 2022 due to the reconstruction of its original building.

The new store occupies the first through fourth floors of the rebuilt building.

Customers can check Apple's full product lineup, including iPad tablets and MacBook laptops, in person before making a purchase. Repair services are also available.

