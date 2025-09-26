Apple Ginza Reopens at Original Location after 3 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. on Friday reopened its Apple Ginza store at its original location in the posh Ginza district of Tokyo's Chuo Ward after a break of three years.

The store initially opened in November 2003 as Apple's first retail outlet outside of the United States.

Apple Ginza had relocated to a nearby building since 2022 due to the renewal of its original building.

At the opening ceremony Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook made a surprise entrance, opening the door after a countdown and greeting Apple fans with high fives. A long line had formed before the store opened, causing excitement in the local area.

"I'm a fan of (Apple's late founder) Steve Jobs, and I was happy to meet Cook," said a visiting corporate employee in his 40s from the city of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, who had begun lining up from Thursday afternoon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]