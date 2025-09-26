Koizumi Apologizes after Camp Member Found Urging Online Comments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who is running to become the next leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, apologized Friday after admitting that a member of his election campaign team had asked supporters to post favorable comments about him online.

According to the edition of the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun published Thursday, the office of former digital transformation minister Karen Makishima, in charge of public relations for the Koizumi camp, sent an email requesting that supporters post comments favorable to the candidate on an online video.

The email listed examples of comments, such as "He is sure to be president of the LDP," and "It's amazing he convinced (Prime Minister Shigeru) Ishiba."

"It was inappropriate that there were some excessive expressions, and we will be sure to prevent any recurrence. I apologize," Koizumi told a press conference, denying his involvement in the requests.

Makishima released a statement saying, "Some expressions went too far because I did not make adequate checks."

