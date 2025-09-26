Japan Rice Price Falls for 1st Time in 4 Weeks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retail rice prices fell on average for the first time in four weeks last week, agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Friday.

The average price of rice sold at some 1,000 supermarkets nationwide in the week through Sunday dropped 29 yen from the previous week to 4,246 yen per 5 kilograms, though still above 4,000 yen for the third consecutive week, Koizumi told reporters.

Rice prices are "still higher than last year," he said, adding, "We need further efforts to stabilize" prices.

While a survey covering around 6,000 retail stores, including drugstores, showed a rise of 9 yen to 4,052 yen per 5 kilograms from the previous week, another involving about 1,200 supermarkets indicated a fall of 285 yen to 3,590 yen.

Referring to the price differences, Koizumi said, "We'll continue to look closely at the situation as we're just in a transitional period."

