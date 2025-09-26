Japanese Princess Hisako to Visit Iceland in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Hisako of Takamado will make an unofficial visit to Iceland for a week from Oct. 13, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

Princess Hisako, the widow of the late Prince Takamado, a cousin of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, will attend the 2025 Arctic Circle Assembly, an international conference on the Arctic to be held in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland.

She was invited by Iceland's former President Olafur Grimsson, chairman of Arctic Circle, according to the agency.

Princess Hisako is scheduled to deliver a speech at the assembly's opening session and attend a dinner hosted by the chairman.

Her visit to Iceland will be the first since 1996, when she traveled there with her late husband.

