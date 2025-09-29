INTERVIEW: LDP Candidate Motegi Aims to Expand Coalition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Toshimitsu Motegi, a candidate in the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election, is eager to expand its ruling coalition as his party discusses a proposed fiscal 2025 supplementary budget with other forces.

Motegi, former LDP secretary-general, said he has no plans to dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, for a snap election.

"We have many things to do, including measures to counter high prices," he said in a recent interview.

Motegi said he wants to expand the coalition in order to take necessary policy measures and boost Japan's presence in diplomacy and national security.

"We must hurry and enact the supplementary budget during the (expected) extraordinary Diet session," he said about the timing of a possible enlargement of the coalition. "I want to expand the framework as we hold talks with other parties."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]