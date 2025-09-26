Japan, Others to Financially Support Palestine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, Britain, France and nine other countries said Thursday that they have launched a coalition to support the Palestinian Authority financially.

Stabilizing the Palestinian Authority's finances is "indispensable to regional stability and to preserving the two-state solution," the ministers said in a joint statement issued on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

The coalition also includes Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Spain and Switzerland.

The ministers demanded that Israel "cease any measures that obstruct or weaken the Palestinian Authority or risk its collapse." The coalition is "open and inclusive and invites all states and international organizations to join this collective effort," they said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya pledged 10 million dollars in fresh aid for food and health to Palestine at a ministerial meeting in New York Thursday.

