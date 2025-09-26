Top Court Finds 2024 Lower House Election Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court ruled on Friday that last October's House of Representatives election was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparities.

The ruling came after 14 high courts and high court branches across the country all acknowledged the constitutionality of the Lower House election.

The top court's Second Petty Bench issued the unified ruling for lawsuits filed by two groups of lawyers nationwide to nullify the election's results. It was unusual for such lawsuits to be handled by a petty bench instead of the Grand Bench.

The lawyers claimed that the maximum vote-value disparity of 2.06 times in the election failed to meet the equal value of votes under the Constitution.

According to local election boards and other sources, the largest disparity was seen between the Hokkaido No. 3 constituency, which had the most voters, and the Tottori No. 1 constituency, which had the fewest. It shrank from 2.08 times in the previous Lower House election in 2021.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]